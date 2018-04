PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 25-year-old man is in the hospital after he was shot while driving in Southwest Philadelphia.

The shooting happened just after midnight Wednesday on the 6300 block of Reedland Street.

Police say the victim was sitting at the intersection when a gunman walked up and shot him in the hand.

The bullet then grazed the victim’s face.

Police say the victim sped off and crashed into a parked car.

He’s now listed in critical condition.

There have been no arrests.