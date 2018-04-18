WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Two brothers accused of gunning down a man following an argument inside a West Chester club have been caught.

The Chester County District Attorney’s Office says Tyrell and Timothy Jacobs were arrested in Philadelphia on Tuesday night. Officials say the brothers were wanted in the shooting death of 26-year-old Eric Brown following an argument inside the Star Social Club on April 10.

Brown’s murder was captured on surveillance cameras.

Authorities say the two were almost captured on multiple occasions over the past couple of days before the Marshals Fugitive Task Force took them into custody around 6 p.m. at 40 North Robinson St. in Philadelphia.

Officials say Timothy “TJ” Jacobs had a gun on him when he was arrested.

“The U.S. Marshals office, West Chester Police, and the Chester County Detectives did an excellent job of pursuing and taking these two criminals off of the street,” said West Chester Police Chief Scott Bohn. “This was a senseless act of murder and we will continue to investigate the incident and pursue justice for the victim and his family.”

Brown’s cousin previously told CBS3 that after a basketball game he got into a fight with a few people from the opposing team. He was able to escape, running into the Star Social Club on East Market Street, but then the men chased after him. One man then took out a gun and fired, killing Brown, said the family member.

“He ran around the bar twice and that’s when they shot him in the chest,” the cousin said. “From what I heard it was over a basketball game.”

Tyrell and Timothy Jacobs will be arraigned in Chester County on Wednesday and will be charged with first degree murder. They are not eligible for bail.