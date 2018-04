ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — It’s now known when the brand new Hard Rock Hotel & Casino will open in Atlantic City.

Officials made the big announcement Wednesday morning, revealing that the grand opening will be on June 28 at the old Trump Taj Mahal.

The casino will feature some legendary music memorabilia from artists, including Elvis, Bon Jovi and Mariah Carey.