CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – Authorities have raided a methadone clinic in Camden.

The FBI arrived at the clinic near 5th and Market Streets on Wednesday morning.

Video from Chopper 3 shows at least 100 people lined up outside. Clients were kept out for part of the morning.

Officials say patients were later allowed back in.

There is still an active operation at the facility.

The reason for the raid has not been released.