PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Wednesday marks five years since a beloved University City fruit vendor was stabbed to death outside of his South Philadelphia home.

The crime remains unsolved. But Don Ly’s children are making sure their father is not forgotten and his killer is eventually brought to justice.

Son Of Fruit Vendor Murdered Outside Philadelphia Home Calls Father A ‘Peaceful Family Man’

“He’s a wonderful dad,” said Nary Ly, the victim’s eldest daughter. “He’s very generous. He always smiled, he always loved.”

“We’ve been blessed as a kid to be his kid,” added her brother, Hoanh Ly.

On the morning of April 18, 2013, Don Ly was outside his home on the 400 block of Vollmer Street, getting his fruit cart ready to take to the University of Pennsylvania’s campus, just as he’d done for the past 18 years. This time, he wouldn’t make it.

Motive Unclear In Fatal Stabbing of Fruit Vendor In South Philadelphia

“All of sudden, I hear a knock and I thought he forgot his keys and he locked himself out and he’s been in and out so many times,” Hoanh said. “I went out and he just collapsed in my arms.”

The father of four had been stabbed seven times. Inexplicably, nothing but his life was taken.

Grieving Family Speaks Out About Fruit Vendor’s Murder In South Philadelphia

His children say before he married their mother, he was a Buddhist monk. He was a hardworking farmer and peaceful man, who survived poverty and the Vietnam War, only to be murdered outside the home and fruit cart that was his American dream.

“We’ve got a big hole in our hearts and nothing to fill with our heart yet,” Nary said. “Until we find justice for him.”

Shortly after the stabbing, Philadelphia Police released surveillance video of a possible suspect. But five years later, no one has been arrested.

Still with each passing day, Don’s children pray for a break in the case.

“Every day the sun goes up there’s a hope for me,” Nary said. “I hope one day there’s a positive for me, calling, the police call me, say, ‘I got this person, for sure.’ I’m still hoping for that. That’s my hope.”

The city of Philadelphia and the Citizens Crime Commission is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case. The tipline is 215-546-TIPS (8477).