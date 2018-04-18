By Kelly Neilson



Cinco de Mayo, annually held on May 5, is a celebration of Mexico’s victory at the Battle of Puebla in 1862. It has become a popular holiday in the United States with many Americans celebrating Mexican cuisine, music and culture. Here in Philadelphia, we have restaurants offering food and margarita specials, charity events and block parties held in honor of the holiday. For the best ways to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Philadelphia, read on.

Cinco de Mayo Bar Crawl

The Gaslight

120 Market St.

Philadelphia, PA 19106

(215) 925-7691

www.cincodemayophilly.com

Date: May 5, 2018 at 12 p.m.

The Philadelphia Cinco de Mayo bar crawl will include more than 30 bars throughout the city. Some of the bars listed are the Gaslight (check-in), Tavern on Broad, JJ Bootleggers and National Mechanics. The first 1,000 to check in receive a free t-shirt and all bar covers are waived with a ticket. Food and drink specials including $3 Mexican beer are available throughout the day, as well as Cinco de Mayo swag like glasses and sombreros.

El Rey Cinco de Mayo Block Party

2000 Ranstead St.

Philadelphia, PA 19103

(215) 563-3330

www.elreyrestaurant.com

Date: May 5, 2018 at 12 p.m.

The Cinco de Mayo block party at El Rey is rolling into its fourth year. El Rey is located conveniently in Center City. The party will begin at 12 p.m. and go through the night. Be on the look out for family friendly activities, Mariachi performances and street food. Margarita specials will be held throughout the day. Gun$ Garcia will perform at night.

El Carnaval de Puebla

1112 S. 9th St.

Philadelphia, PA 19147

(215) 764-6069

www.carnavaldepuebla.com

Date: April 29, 2018 at 8 a.m.

The Carnaval de Pueblo has been a part of Philadelphia for the past 12 years. It is based off of the popular carnival of Huejotzingo in Mexico. It’s a festive affair that consists of a parade and street fair in which participants done colorful costumes and masks. The parade honors different battalions that fought in the Battle of Puebla.

Cinco de Mayo Benefit Bike Ride and Walk

220 Valley Creek Blvd.

Exton, PA 19341

www.cincodemayoride.org

Date: May 5, 2018 at 9 a.m.

The Cinco de Mayo Benefit Bike Ride and Walk is an annual event that benefits people with disabilities. The ride is available for beginners (up to 23 miles), intermediates (25 miles) and advanced (25 miles) riders alike and there are three different routes you can decide to take. All routes begin and end at the Chester Valley Trail. After you ride, enjoy a fiesta with homemade Mexican treats and fare.

Salsa Night



The Schmidt’s Commons

1001 N. 2nd St.

Philadelphia, PA 19123

(267) 246-0618

www.theschmidtscommons.com

Date: May 4, 2018 at 7 p.m.

Head to the Schmidt’s Commons for a pre-Cinco de Mayo celebration on May 4. The evening will begin at 7 p.m. with a free salsa dance lesson from Jackie Fisher, the Executive Director of Take The Lead Dance Project. Elvis Bonilla y su Orquesta will provide the music, taking the stage at 7:30 p.m. There are multiple bars and restaurants around the square that’ll be open for foods and drinks, including Gunners Run and the Mexican restaurant El Camino Real.

