PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Students at West Chester University are taking part in a fruit-themed competition.
Eyewitness News was there Wednesday morning as students got excited for Banana Day!
It’s a campus-wide day full of games all revolving around the healthy yellow snack.
Everything during the day is done to win a limited edition Banana Day t-shirt.