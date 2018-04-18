Filed Under:Local TV, West Chester University

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Students at West Chester University are taking part in a fruit-themed competition.

banana day at west chester Banana Day At West Chester University

Credit: (CBS3)

Eyewitness News was there Wednesday morning as students got excited for Banana Day!

It’s a campus-wide day full of games all revolving around the healthy yellow snack.

Everything during the day is done to win a limited edition Banana Day t-shirt.

