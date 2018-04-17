NEWARK, Del. (CBS) – University of Delaware Police and Newark Police are investigating an assault at an off-campus party.

Investigators say a local man was injured at the party on Friday.

Witnesses tell police the suspects, who are believed to be UD students, were heard using discriminatory slurs related to sexual identity during the incident.

University officials say they are taking the appropriate measures to ensure any offenders are held accountable for their actions.

“The offensive language reportedly used in the incident stands in stark contrast to UD’s core values of diversity and equality,” said the university via a statement.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Newark Police at 302- 366-7111.