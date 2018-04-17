NEW YORK (CBS/AP) — Starbucks says it will close its more than 8,000 U.S. stores for several hours next month to conduct racial-bias training to its nearly 175,000 workers.

Community Rallies For Equality Outside Center City Starbucks

The announcement comes after two black men were arrested in a Center City Starbucks store, sparking protests and calls for a boycott on social media.

2 Men Meet With Starbucks CEO After Video Of Controversial Arrests Went Viral

Starbucks Corp. says the stores will be closed on the afternoon on May 29. Its corporate offices will also be closed at that time.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)