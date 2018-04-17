BREAKING: Southwest Airlines Plane Makes Emergency Landing At PHL | Passenger: 'I Thought It Was Going To Be Our Last Few Moments On Earth'    
NEW YORK (CBS/AP) — Starbucks says it will close its more than 8,000 U.S. stores for several hours next month to conduct racial-bias training to its nearly 175,000 workers.

Community Rallies For Equality Outside Center City Starbucks 

The announcement comes after two black men were arrested in a Center City Starbucks store, sparking protests and calls for a boycott on social media.

2 Men Meet With Starbucks CEO After Video Of Controversial Arrests Went Viral 

Starbucks Corp. says the stores will be closed on the afternoon on May 29. Its corporate offices will also be closed at that time.

