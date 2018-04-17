PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Southwest Airlines plane has made an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport after an engine blew out as the plane left LaGuardia Airport in New York on Tuesday morning.

The plane landed safely and taxied to a remote area of the runway where passengers were taken off. Chopper 3 video shows a broken plane window and damage to the left engine of the plane.

Officials say one person was taken to the hospital, but there’s no word on the extent of that injury.

Southwest Airlines says there were 143 passengers and five crewmembers on board the flight.

“Southwest Airlines flight 1380, which departed LaGuardia for Dallas Love Field , diverted to PHL because of an operational event. The plane landed safely. No slides were deployed,” the airline said in a statement.

Marty Martinez, a passenger on the plane, posted a Facebook Live during the emergency landing.

“Flight attendants ran over calling for passengers to help cover the hole as they broke down and began uncontrollably crying and looking horrified as they looked outside. Plane dropped dramatically and it smelled like fire with ash coming down on everyone thru the vents. Absolutely terrifying, but we are okay,” Martinez wrote.

In an interview with CBSN, Martinez said an engine exploded and broke a window.

“First there was an explosion and almost immediately, the oxygen masks came down and, probably within a matter of 10 seconds, the engine then hit a window and busted it wide open,” said Martinez.

Martinez says a woman was critically injured.

“There was blood everywhere,” Martinez explained.

Martinez told CBSN that he thought it was his last few minutes alive when the plane was free-falling.

“We were probably going down for 10 or 15 minutes. And, of course, everyone is freaking out, everyone is crying. It was the scariest experience,” said Martinez.

The airport says passengers should expect delays following the emergency landing. The FAA also issued a ground stop for planes waiting to depart to PHL.

The plane was flying from LaGuardia Airport in New York to Dallas.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.