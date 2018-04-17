PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Dramatic audio has been released from Southwest Airlines Flight 1380 while the plane was making an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport on Tuesday morning.

According to federal investigators, the left engine blew and pieces went flying, taking out the passenger window just behind the wing. One passenger died in the incident.

While talking to air traffic control, a pilot said that “there’s a hole” in the plane and that “someone went out.”

“OK, could you have the medical meet us there on the runway as well? We’ve got injured passengers,” the pilot said.

“Injured passengers? OK. And are you, is your airplane physically on fire?” responded air traffic control.

“No, it’s not on fire, but part of it is missing. They said there’s a hole and someone went out,” replied the pilot.

“I’m sorry, you said there was a hole and someone went out? Southwest 1380, it doesn’t matter, we’ll work it out there. So the airport is just off to your right, report in sight please,” said air traffic control.

Seven other passengers suffered minor injuries and were treated on scene.

The NTSB is investigating the incident.