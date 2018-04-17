BREAKING: Southwest Airlines Plane Makes Emergency Landing At PHL | Passenger: 'I Thought It Was Going To Be Our Last Few Moments On Earth'    
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One passenger thought he was going to die when a Southwest Airlines flight had to make an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport when an engine blew out on Tuesday.

Passenger Marty Martinez, who posted to Facebook the emergency landing, told CBSN that it was a “terrifying” experience.

“The engine exploded and it broke a window,” said Martinzez, adding that a woman was injured and there was “blood everywhere.”

“First there was an explosion and almost immediately, the oxygen masks came down and, probably in a matter of 10 seconds, the engine then hit a window and busted it wide open,” he said.

Martinez said it felt like the plane was free-falling.

“We were probably going down for 10 or 15 minutes. And, of course, everyone is freaking out, everyone is crying. It was the scariest experience,” he told CBSN.

Martinez stated that flight attendants told them to brace for landing.

“I thought it was going to be our last few moments on earth,” said Martinez.

The plane did land safely, but one person was injured.

The plane was flying from New York’s LaGuardia Airport to Dallas when the incident happened.

