PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The hometown Sixers will be headed to China to represent the City of Brotherly Love during the 2018 NBA China Games, according to a league announcement on Tuesday.

“It will be an honor to be the first 76ers team to play in front of the amazing fan base in China in October,” said All-Star center Joel Embiid.

The Sixers will play the Dallas Mavericks during the NBA preseason on Friday, October 5 in Shanghai at Mercedes-Benz Arena and again on Monday, Oct. 8 in Shenzhen at Shenzhen Universiade Center.

“Getting a chance to play all over the world has always been a dream of mine and I’m excited to play in China in October,” said Philadelphia 76ers guard-forward Ben Simmons. “I know the fans there are passionate about basketball and I’m really looking forward to the trip to Shanghai and Shenzhen.”

This is the squad’s first-ever trip to China as the Sixers and Mavericks will become the 16th and 17th teams to participate in NBA China Games.

The first NBA game in China was back in 2004.

The Sixers’ recent trip overseas was a division rival battle between hated Boston Celtics and them at The O2 Arena in London, England.