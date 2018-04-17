BREAKING: Former First Lady Barbara Bush Dies At 92  
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – More than two months after the Eagles victory over the Patriots in Super Bowl 52, some Patriots faithful are still paying off their big game bets.

This afternoon Catherine Allgor, the president of the Massachusetts Historical Society, made good on a friendly wager.

She delivered a speech at the Museum of American Revolution, defending Philadelphia, not Boston, as the true “Cradle of Liberty.”

Attendees of the event were also treated to some of Philadelphia’s favorite fare, including cheeseteak sliders, soft pretzels and tastykakes.

 

