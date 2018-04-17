HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Republican Rep. Charlie Dent of Pennsylvania says he’ll resign from Congress in the coming weeks, after the leader of an influential caucus of GOP moderates announced last year that he wouldn’t seek re-election.

The seven-term Dent said Tuesday in a statement that he’s decided to leave Congress in the coming weeks. He said he’d made the decision after discussing it with his family and careful reflection.

After discussions with my family & careful reflection, I have decided to leave Congress in the coming weeks. Serving the people of #PA15 has been a tremendous responsibility & the privilege of a lifetime. pic.twitter.com/p8mik6s8ix — Rep. Charlie Dent (@RepCharlieDent) April 17, 2018

Dent’s been a frequent critic of President Donald Trump and polarization and dysfunction on Capitol Hill. His district was redrawn earlier this year under court order and it’s now considered a toss-up. Both Republicans and Democrats are headed for contested primaries on May 15 for party nominations to replace Dent.

