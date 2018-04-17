PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) – A Minnesota grandmother is the focus of a nationwide manhunt.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of a fugitive suspected of killing her husband in Minnesota and a woman in Florida.

Fifty-six-year-old Lois Riess has been on the run since her husband, 54-year-old David Riess, was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds at their home in Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, on March 23. Dodge County sheriff’s officials say second-degree murder charges in his death are expected in the next few days.

Southwest Airlines Passengers Recall Harrowing Ordeal In Sky When Engine Blows, Taking Out Window

Earlier this month, police say she befriended 59-year-old Pamela Hutchinson in Florida at the bar.

Officials believe she used the same gun to kill Hutchinson. She was found dead on April 9. Police believe Riess killed her and assumed her identity.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)