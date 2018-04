PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The search is on for a gunman who shot and killed a man driving in South Philadelphia.

It happened Monday night on the 2200 block of Cantrell Street.

After he was shot, police say the victim drove about half a block, crashing into several parked cars and through a parking lot fence, before coming to a stop.

Officers had to smash the window to get the driver out of the car.

He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.