PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With spring finally beginning to arrive and summer rapidly approaching, eating lighter and healthier becomes a goal for many.

Just in time for warm weather, Just Salad has announced that for the entire month of May guests will have access to one free salad every day. To do so, a fee of $99 will be charged and guests will receive a green, reusable bowl.

Stephen Swartz, the director of marketing for Just Salad, explains the inspiration for the month-long program.

“A lot of our customers’ wellness goals are centered around the unofficial start of summer: Memorial Day, and with the Unlimited Salad Bowl, guests can enjoy healthy without limits. We’re encouraging our customers to make May their healthiest month yet,” said Swartz.

The Unlimited Salad Bowl is valid in-store at any of Just Salad’s U.S. locations. Those interested must order their bowl by Wednesday, April 25 to receive it by the Tuesday, May 1 start date. After the month of May, guests can still use their green bowl to receive free toppings every time they bring it in store.

Visit Just Salad’s website to order one of the reusable bowls.