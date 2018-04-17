Filed Under:Bertucci's, Talkers

BOSTON (CBS/AP) — Italian casual dining chain Bertucci’s has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and closed 15 restaurants.

The Northborough, Massachusetts-based chain said Monday it made the move “to position Bertucci’s for future growth.”

Fifty-nine locations in 10 states and Washington D.C. remain open.

Bertucci’s said it had reached a tentative deal to sell its assets to Chicago-based Right Lane Dough Acquisitions LLC for nearly $20 million.

One of the locations closing is in Taunton, Massachusetts, where in May 2016 a man with a knife fatally stabbed teacher George Heath as he came to the aid of a pregnant waitress. In his honor, Bertucci’s put a plaque on Heath’s favorite barstool. His widow, Rosemary, tells The Taunton Daily Gazette that Bertucci’s has given her the stool.

Bertucci’s has several locations throughout the Delaware Valley, click here to find a location near you. No word if those locations are scheduled to close.

