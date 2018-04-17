BOSTON (CBS/AP) — Italian casual dining chain Bertucci’s has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and closed 15 restaurants.

The Northborough, Massachusetts-based chain said Monday it made the move “to position Bertucci’s for future growth.”

Fifty-nine locations in 10 states and Washington D.C. remain open.

Man Shot, Killed While Driving In South Philadelphia

Bertucci’s said it had reached a tentative deal to sell its assets to Chicago-based Right Lane Dough Acquisitions LLC for nearly $20 million.

1/ Today, we announced a restructuring to strengthen our company long-term, though it will have an immediate impact with the closing of 15 locations. We will help our affected team members thru transfers to other Bertucci’s or help securing new jobs locally. — Bertucci's (@Bertuccis) April 16, 2018

2/ We’ve made this move to position Bertucci’s for future growth. We remain focused on our team & guests, making from-scratch pizzas and rolls as we have since 1981. We’re grateful for the support of team members & guests. Full details here: https://t.co/ZXL3BNO3vt — Bertucci's (@Bertuccis) April 16, 2018

One of the locations closing is in Taunton, Massachusetts, where in May 2016 a man with a knife fatally stabbed teacher George Heath as he came to the aid of a pregnant waitress. In his honor, Bertucci’s put a plaque on Heath’s favorite barstool. His widow, Rosemary, tells The Taunton Daily Gazette that Bertucci’s has given her the stool.

University Of Delaware Police Investigating Assault At Off-Campus Party

Bertucci’s has several locations throughout the Delaware Valley, click here to find a location near you. No word if those locations are scheduled to close.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)