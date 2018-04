PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A raging inferno in Sydney, Australia has destroyed more than 6,000 acres.

Authorities now believe the cause is arson.

Advice: Moorebank Ave, #Holsworthy. Firefighters have now contained the fire burning in the Holsworthy area. Crews have worked hard undertaking backburning to bring the fire to containment. Smoke from this fire is reaching as far away as the Blue Mountains. #nswrfs #nswfires pic.twitter.com/TIT2TSezAf — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) April 17, 2018

The brush fires have forced some homeowners to flee to nearby beaches for safety.

More than 500 firefighters are battling the flames and say they are making progress.