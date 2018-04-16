WEATHER ALERT: Flash Flood Watch Today Until 6 P.M.  | Rain, Flooding Cause Nightmare Commute
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia 76ers legend Hal Greer has passed away. He was 81.

Greer spent his entire 15-year career with the Syracuse Nationals and the Sixers.

“We extend our deepest condolences and send our love to the Greer family during this difficult time,” the Sixers said in a statement.

While playing for the Sixers, Greer solidified his place as one of the greatest basketball players ever as he was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 1982.

He was an NBA champion in 1967 and a 10-time NBA All-Star.

Credit: Getty Images.

Greer still remains the Sixers’ all-time leader in points, field goals, field goals attempted, games and minutes played, which culminated with him being named one of the 50 Greatest Players in NBA History in 1996.

Greer was the first player to have his number retired by the 76ers organization when his No. 15 was raised to the rafters in 1976.

Greer also became the first player to be honored with a sculpture on 76ers Legends Walk at the team’s training complex in 2017.

“In addition to his historic contributions on the court, Greer will forever be remembered as a true gentleman who used the tremendous platform of basketball to uplift and inspire others,” the Sixers said in a statement.

Greer’s life and legacy will be celebrated at tonight’s game vs. the Miami Heat in South Philadelphia.

