PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) – Protests are being held at a Rittenhouse Starbucks where two black men were arrested after store employees called 911 to say they were trespassing.

Organizers called for protests to begin at 7 a.m. Monday outside the Starbucks. Protests started outside but quickly moved inside where protesters began chanting, “Starbucks coffee is anti-black.”

Community Rallies For Equality Outside Center City Starbucks

The protestors have moved inside the Starbucks @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/2wC2w3nR0M — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) April 16, 2018

A regional manager then asked to talk to the protesters but they told her no and are now saying change has to happen.

A protestor tells a @Starbucks regional manager that the company needs to end its policy of calling police @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/7eo1UiNbu7 — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) April 16, 2018

Over the weekend, protesters called for the firing of the employee who contacted police, who arrested the men on Thursday.

@Starbucks The police were called because these men hadn’t ordered anything. They were waiting for a friend to show up, who did as they were taken out in handcuffs for doing nothing. All the other white ppl are wondering why it’s never happened to us when we do the same thing. pic.twitter.com/0U4Pzs55Ci — Melissa DePino (@missydepino) April 12, 2018

Police Commissioner Richard Ross has said officers were told the men had asked to use the store’s restroom but were denied because they hadn’t bought anything. He said they then refused to leave.

Starbucks CEO Wants To Personally Apologize To Men Arrested In Philly Store

Police haven’t released the names of the men who were arrested. A spokesman for the district attorney’s office said the two were released “because of lack of evidence” that a crime had been committed.

Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson has called the arrests a “reprehensible outcome” and said he wants to personally apologize to the men.

Philadelphia-native actor and entertainer, Kevin Hart has been very vocal about his dissatisfaction with the handling of the mens’ arrest.

He shared several tweets pertaining to Starbucks and the measures that have been taken so far.

@Starbucks in Philadelphia I have watched the video and do not see these to young men doing anything wrong….Unless there is footage that shows otherwise you need to do what's right and handle the manager that was on duty accordingly. — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) April 15, 2018

Let's make one thing very clear….This is not a boycott @Starbucks situation….This is horrible management. The manager on duty was wrong. It's that simple…That's who needs to take responsibility for this wrong doing. — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) April 15, 2018

Hart urges Starbucks to “do what’s right”.

His final tweet in the thread addressing the matter expresses that Philadelphia is “shining bright like a diamond right now”.

Message to the @Starbucks in Philadelphia….Our city is shining bright like a diamond right now. Please make this situation right. I repeat please make this situation right!!!!!!! Once again MAKE THIS RIGHT — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) April 15, 2018

Others, such as former professional tennis player Billie Jean King, have made their feelings known as well.

The arrest of 2 African-American men in a Philadelphia @Starbucks is deeply troubling. This event is not representative of how Starbucks operates. Kevin Johnson’s apology & actions are a good 1st step. An investigation will follow, and we should give them the time to do it. — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) April 15, 2018

In his official statement, CEO Kevin Johnson said, “You can and should expect more from us. We will learn from this and be better.”