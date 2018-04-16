PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) – Protests are being held at a Rittenhouse Starbucks where two black men were arrested after store employees called 911 to say they were trespassing.
Organizers called for protests to begin at 7 a.m. Monday outside the Starbucks. Protests started outside but quickly moved inside where protesters began chanting, “Starbucks coffee is anti-black.”
Community Rallies For Equality Outside Center City Starbucks
A regional manager then asked to talk to the protesters but they told her no and are now saying change has to happen.
Over the weekend, protesters called for the firing of the employee who contacted police, who arrested the men on Thursday.
Police Commissioner Richard Ross has said officers were told the men had asked to use the store’s restroom but were denied because they hadn’t bought anything. He said they then refused to leave.
Starbucks CEO Wants To Personally Apologize To Men Arrested In Philly Store
Police haven’t released the names of the men who were arrested. A spokesman for the district attorney’s office said the two were released “because of lack of evidence” that a crime had been committed.
Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson has called the arrests a “reprehensible outcome” and said he wants to personally apologize to the men.
Philadelphia-native actor and entertainer, Kevin Hart has been very vocal about his dissatisfaction with the handling of the mens’ arrest.
He shared several tweets pertaining to Starbucks and the measures that have been taken so far.
Hart urges Starbucks to “do what’s right”.
His final tweet in the thread addressing the matter expresses that Philadelphia is “shining bright like a diamond right now”.
Others, such as former professional tennis player Billie Jean King, have made their feelings known as well.
In his official statement, CEO Kevin Johnson said, “You can and should expect more from us. We will learn from this and be better.”
The City of Brother You Leave