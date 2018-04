CLAYMONT, Del. (CBS) — An overturned tractor trailer has shut down a portion of I-95 southbound in New Castle County on Monday.

The accident happened around 11:10 a.m. at Naaman’s Road in Claymont, Delaware.

I-95 southbound is completely closed as officials direct traffic on to I-495.

Motorists should expect delays.

An investigation into the accident is ongoing. And there are no reports of transports or injuries.