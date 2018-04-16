PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Torrential downpours swept across the region making the Monday morning commute treacherous for commuters.

PennDOT says they have numerous reports of commuters being affected due to weather-related problems.

Hazardous road conditions are being reported for East Lafayette Street and Walnut Street in Norristown.

There is also a left lane blocked in South Philadelphia on 26th Street in the northbound direction approaching I-76.

At Philadelphia Pike and Seminole Avenue there is high water by the Waterfall Banquet Hall.

Accident I76 PennDot Cam Credit: CBS3/PennDot Camera.

Accident I76 PennDot Credit: CBS3/PennDot Camera.

76 at 26th Flooding Camera PennDot Credit: CBS3/PennDot Camera.

Can’t remember the last time the #BlueRoute flooded pic.twitter.com/AhYBiAqXo5 — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) April 16, 2018

A flood warning has been issued for Northeastern Philadelphia County in southeastern Pennsylvania until 10:45 a.m.

Flash Flood Warning until 11AM for Philadelphia, MontoCo and DelCo @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/YvfMLAT0WN — Matt Peterson (@MPetersonWx) April 16, 2018

Delaware

In Delaware, the Delaware Department of Transportation has cautioned motorists of flooding on roadways and are monitoring the heavy rain and flooding.

New Castle County

I-495 Southbound at Yale Avenue: Accident with two right lanes closed due to flooding.

I-495 SB at Exit #5: Accident with two right lanes blocked.

Philadelphia Pike and Avenue: High water by the Waterfall Banquet Hall.

Silverside Road and Marsh Road: High water.

I-95 Northbound and Naamans Road: Water on roadway and Ramp Closed.

Chestnut Street and Marsh Road: Water over the guardrail.

Pyles Lane and Pigeon Point Road: Water on the road.

Stoney Batter Road And Mill Creek Road: Water on the road.

Kent County

Deer Trail Road and Velvet Antler Drive: Water on the road.

Sussex County

SR 24 and Holly Lake Road: Tree down on a vehicle.

Woodland Road and Penn Avenue: Tree in the roadway.

New Jersey

Atlantic City Expressway in Hamilton Township: Accident has the left lane closed.

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly, N.J. has issued a flood warning for the following areas:

Ocean County in southern New Jersey.

Morris County in northern New Jersey.

Hunterdon County in northwestern New Jersey.

Southwestern Warren County in northwestern New Jersey.

Mercer County in central New Jersey.

Burlington County in southern New Jersey.

Somerset County in northern New Jersey.

Middlesex County in northern New Jersey.

Monmouth County in central New Jersey.

Bucks County in southeastern Pennsylvania.