PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Four members of the 2018 Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles will be making a stop in Ocean City.

Officials say Corey Clement, Brandon Brooks, former Eagles tight end Brent Celek and Mychal Kendricks will greet fans at the Sports Memorabilia & Collection Show on April 28 and April 29 at the Ocean City Music Pier.

According to officials, Brooks and Celek will also be featured in a motorcade down the Ocean City Boardwalk around 1 p.m. on Saturday.

The show will run 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 28 and 29 and feature sports memorabilia displays and vendors.

Admission is $3 per day for adults and $1 for children ages 12 and under.

