PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Pizzas lovers get ready, Domino’s is coming to a beach near you.

The pizza giant is launching a new delivery option called: “Domino’s Hotspots.”

Starting Monday, over 150,000 Domino’s Hotspots are now active nationwide so customers can receive delivery orders at spots that don’t have a traditional address – places like local parks, sports fields and beaches, as well as thousands of other unexpected sites.

“We listened to customers and their need for pizza delivery to locations without a traditional address,” said Russell Weiner, president of Domino’s USA. “We know that delivery is all about convenience, and Domino’s Hotspots are an innovation that is all about flexible delivery options for customers.”

Want to know what those coordinates were about? They're part of yet another delivery revolution! Over 150,000 Domino’s Hotspots are active nationwide. Get pizza delivered to places like parks, beaches & thousands of other unexpected outdoor locations. https://t.co/TUYd33sU1I pic.twitter.com/LRr91LKto5 — Domino's Pizza (@dominos) April 16, 2018

Beaches up and down the New Jersey are available for delivery.

HOW IT WORKS

Customers place their order online, or through the app. Local Domino’s Hotspots that are available for delivery will appear on a map for customers to select. Before checking out, customers can leave instructions to help the driver find them. After completing their order, customers will receive text message alerts about their Domino’s Hotspot delivery progress, including a final text that gives the estimated arrival of the driver at the hand-off spot.

CLICK HERE to see if Domino’s Hotspots is available in your area.