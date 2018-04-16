PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Flooding is still creating havoc for the evening rush on Monday.

In Philadelphia, all lanes are blocked in both directions on Christopher Columbus Boulevard between Dock Street and Spring Garden Street. Martin Luther King Drive between Falls Bridge and Sweet Briar Drive is also closed in both directions.

It doesn’t get much better for some parts of New Jersey as flooding roadways are still a concern.

In Cherry Hill, Route 38 between Longwood and Chapel Avenues is closed in both directions.

In Brooklawn, all lanes are blocked on Route 130 in both directions at Brooklawn Circle.

In Westvillle, all lanes are blocked on Route 47 between Route 130 and Crown Point Road due to flooding.

And in Logan Townhip, all lanes are blocked on Route 130 in both directions at Center Square Road.