NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) – The judge in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault retrial says he’s seeing the courtroom clearly again after having emergency surgery over the weekend to repair a torn retina.

Judge Steven O’Neill disclosed the injury as the retrial resumed Monday. He says he’s thankful to the doctors who diagnosed the tear and performed the laser procedure on his left eye without disrupting the trial schedule.

Cosby In Court To Again Face Primary Accuser Andrea Constand

O’Neill said he was worried he’d have to wait to have the procedure during the week, delaying testimony and keeping sequestered jurors in their hotel longer. He said waiting too long could’ve caused him to lose sight in the eye.

Cosby is on trial over charges he drugged and molested a woman in 2004. He says the encounter was consensual. His first trial ended with a hung jury.

