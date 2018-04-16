NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS/AP) – Bill Cosby has arrived for the sixth day of his sexual assault retrial where he will again come face-to-face with his primary accuser.

The 80-year-old comedian walked through heavy rain into the suburban Philadelphia courthouse under a large black umbrella held by his spokesman.

Chief accuser Andrea Constand will be back on the stand Monday as Cosby lawyer Tom Mesereau scours a binder full of her police statements and prior testimony for inconsistencies.

During cross examination Friday, the trial lawyer had Constand flustered with questions about whether she’d ever said she was affectionate toward Cosby. Another line of attack centered on her involvement in a Ponzi scheme.

The Associated Press doesn’t typically identify people who say they’re victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission, which Constand has done.

