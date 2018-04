ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — A Grammy-winning duo will rock the beach in Atlantic City this summer.

Officials say The Chainsmokers will play the Atlantic City BeachFest concert on July 29th.

JUST ANNOUNCED: @TheChainsmokers are taking over the AC beach on July 29 with @bazzi and more to be announced! Tickets on sale this Friday at noon. Get more info at https://t.co/Ksb20UvCbM pic.twitter.com/IlNFXq2kyF — AC Beach Concerts (@ACBeachConcerts) April 16, 2018

Tickets go on sale this Friday.

This is the second BeachFest concert announced this summer. Country singer Sam Hunt will perform on July 1.

