PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A woman is dead in Berks County after officials say she slipped off a cliff and drowned in a quarry.

State police responded just before 6 p.m. Saturday to Dyer Quarry in Union Township, just outside of reading.

People Run Route That Spells ‘Boston’ On 5th Anniversary Of Bombings

Witnesses tell police Elizabeth McKibbon, of Elverson, was dancing on a rock ledge when she fell over the edge.

Emergency responders retrieved her body from the water.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.