PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A woman is dead in Berks County after officials say she slipped off a cliff and drowned in a quarry.

State police responded just before 6 p.m. Saturday to Dyer Quarry in Union Township, just outside of reading.

Witnesses tell police Elizabeth McKibbon, of Elverson, was dancing on a rock ledge when she fell over the edge.

Emergency responders retrieved her body from the water.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

