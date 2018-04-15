Filed Under:Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –  Officials are seeking the public’s help identifying a man who robbed a TD Bank in New Jersey Sunday afternoon.

Authorities say the suspect entered the TD Bank located at 1130 White Horse Pike in Oaklyn around 12:42 p.m.

Police: Pedestrian Killed On John Fries Highway

He proceeded to pass a demand note to the teller and received a undisclosed amount of cash before leaving the bank.

The suspected is described as a white male wearing a tan colored beanie hat, a dark puffy jacket and light-colored shoes. The suspect is expected to be in his mid 30’s or early 40’s.

td bank1 4 15 255x300 Police Request Pubics Help To Identify TD Bank Robbery Suspect

credit: Camden County Prosecutor’s office

td bank3 4 15 266x300 Police Request Pubics Help To Identify TD Bank Robbery Suspect

credit: Camden County Prosecutor’s office

td bank 4 15 199x300 Police Request Pubics Help To Identify TD Bank Robbery Suspect

credit: Camden County Prosecutor’s office

No one was injured and no weapon was shown.

NJ Student Earns Full Scholarships To All Eight Ivy League Schools 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Matt McKeown at (856)225-8491.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Videos
Latest Forecast
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch