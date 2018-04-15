PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Officials are seeking the public’s help identifying a man who robbed a TD Bank in New Jersey Sunday afternoon.

Authorities say the suspect entered the TD Bank located at 1130 White Horse Pike in Oaklyn around 12:42 p.m.

Police: Pedestrian Killed On John Fries Highway

He proceeded to pass a demand note to the teller and received a undisclosed amount of cash before leaving the bank.

The suspected is described as a white male wearing a tan colored beanie hat, a dark puffy jacket and light-colored shoes. The suspect is expected to be in his mid 30’s or early 40’s.

No one was injured and no weapon was shown.

NJ Student Earns Full Scholarships To All Eight Ivy League Schools

Anyone with information is asked to contact Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Matt McKeown at (856)225-8491.