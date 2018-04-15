PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Capt. Samuel A. Schultz, of Huntingdon Valley, was laid to rest on Sunday.

Huntingdon Valley Native Among 4 Marines Killed In Helicopter Crash

The 28-year-old was one of four Marines killed when their helicopter crashed on a training mission in the California desert on Tuesday.

Alongside Capt. Shultz, the other deceased Marines were identified on Thursday as 27-year-old 1st Lt. Samuel Phillips of Pinehurst, North Carolina; 33-year-old Gunnery Sgt. Richard Holley of Dayton, Ohio; and 24-year-old Lance Cpl. Taylor Conrad of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Hero’s Procession For Local Marine Killed In Helicopter Crash

A GoFundMe fundraiser in Capt. Shultz’s honor, started by one of his best friends, has nearly reached its goal of $50,000.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.