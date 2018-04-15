ATLANTIC CITY, N.J (CBS) — A body discovered on Saturday evening appears to be the victim of a homicide.

Police: Man Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting In New Jersey

The victim, identified as 56-year-old Vernell K. Vance, was discovered behind 21 South Tennessee Avenue — a short distance to the Atlantic City Boardwalk.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and had suffered significant blunt force head trauma.

An autopsy is scheduled to be performed on Monday, April 16.

Local Marine Killed In Helicopter Crash Is Laid To Rest

An investigation is underway.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or go to the Prosecutor’s Office Web site at http://www.acpo.org/tips.html