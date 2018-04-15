Filed Under:InstaStory, Local TV, Police Involved Shooting

MILLVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — Police say a murder suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Millville.

This happened Saturday morning along Holly Berry Lane.

The officers were chasing the suspect after a deadly shooting in Winslow Township.

The suspect was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

The original shooting happened in a home on Woodhaven Way Saturday morning.

A 47-year-old man was killed.

A 26-year-old woman was also seriously hurt.

