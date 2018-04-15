ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Altherr hit a three-run homer, Scott Kingery had a three-run double and the Philadelphia Phillies won their sixth in a row, topping the Tampa Bay Rays 10-4 Sunday.

Kingery’s two-out drive off the center field wall capped a four-run burst in the third inning that put Philadelphia ahead 4-2. The rookie has 12 RBIs over his last eight games.

Philadelphia took a commanding 10-3 advantage during a five-run eighth when Maikel Franco hit a two-run single and Altherr homered off Andrew Kittredge.

Reliever Yacksel Rios (2-0) went 1 1/3 scoreless innings as the Phillies swept a series of at least three games from an AL East team for the first time since June 2003 at Baltimore.

Denard Span homered and had two RBIs for the Rays, who have lost six straight at home.

Altherr took away a two-run hit from Span with a diving catch in right to end the sixth with the Phillies leading 5-3.

Span hit a leadoff homer during a two-run first and walked with the bases loaded in the eighth.

Phillies starter Ben Lively lasted just four innings, allowing three runs and seven hits.

Ryan Yarbrough (0-1), making the start on the Rays’ fifth bullpen game this season, gave up five runs, three hits, two walks and hit a batter in 4 2/3 innings.

Tampa Bay center fielder Kevin Kiermaier left after one inning with a sprained right thumb, which happened while sliding into second base, and will re-evaluated Monday.

