PENNSBURG, Pa. (CBS) — A vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian in Montgomery County.

The accident happened around 12:30 this morning on the John Fries Highway near Gerryville Pike in Pennsburg.

A 41-year-old man was killed.

The driver and a passenger suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.