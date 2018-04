PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A shooting outside a North Philadelphia bar ends with one man dead and another man wounded.

Police arrived at 27th and West Sergeant streets just after 1:45 a.m.

They found more than two dozen spent bullet casings outside the bar.

A 27-year-old man died after being shot in the stomach and chest.

A 28-year-old man who was shot in the leg is in stable condition.

The shooting is under investigation.