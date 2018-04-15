MANAYUNK, Pa. (CBS) — Take your appetite and head to Manayunk’s Historic Main Street for the Manayunk StrEAT Food Festival!

NJ Student Earns Full Scholarships To All Eight Ivy League Schools

More than 50 food trucks and vendors will line the street and showcase their best treats.

There will also be shopping and live music for guests to enjoy while they try out treats.

23rd Annual Gift Of Life Donor Dash Hopes To Raise Awareness

The food festival runs from 11 a.m until 5 p.m. this Sunday evening.

It kicks off Manayunk’s Restaurant Week, which runs from tomorrow until April 27th.