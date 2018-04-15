Filed Under:InstaStory, Local TV, Manayunk Streat Food Festival

MANAYUNK, Pa. (CBS) — Take your appetite and head to Manayunk’s Historic Main Street for the Manayunk StrEAT Food Festival!

More than 50 food trucks and vendors will line the street and showcase their best treats.

There will also be shopping and live music for guests to enjoy while they try out treats.

The food festival runs from 11 a.m until 5 p.m. this Sunday evening.

It kicks off Manayunk’s Restaurant Week, which runs from tomorrow until April 27th.

