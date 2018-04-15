Filed Under:InstaStory, Joel Embiid, Local TV, NBA Playoffs, Philadelphia Sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Sixers’ Center Joel Embiid has cleared the NBA’s concussion protocol.

However, the Sixers will be without their All-Star center again in Game 2 of their playoff series against the Miami Heat on Monday night.

Joel Embiid hasn’t played since March 28 when he suffered a broken bone around his left eye in a collision with teammate Markelle Fultz.

Embiid had surgery on March 31.

The 7-footer wore the mask during pregame shooting drills and would need one in the postseason.

He is still out for Monday night’s game vs. Miami.

The timetable for his return is still unclear.

