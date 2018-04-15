PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Sixers’ Center Joel Embiid has cleared the NBA’s concussion protocol.

However, the Sixers will be without their All-Star center again in Game 2 of their playoff series against the Miami Heat on Monday night.

Sixers’ Joel Embiid Out For Game 1 Against Heat

Joel Embiid hasn’t played since March 28 when he suffered a broken bone around his left eye in a collision with teammate Markelle Fultz.

Medical Update Joel Embiid (orbital bone fracture, left eye) is out for tomorrow’s game vs Miami. Has cleared NBA’s concussion protocol. Further updates will be provided as appropriate. Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot (right knee patellar tendinitis) is out for tomorrow’s game vs Miami — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) April 15, 2018

Embiid had surgery on March 31.

The 7-footer wore the mask during pregame shooting drills and would need one in the postseason.

Philadelphia Opera Singers Perform The 76ers Theme Song

He is still out for Monday night’s game vs. Miami.

The timetable for his return is still unclear.