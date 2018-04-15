PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Saturday, Pope Francis met with the President and Trustees of Villanova University.

The Villanova leaders were in Rome for their spring meeting.

Founded by Order of Saint Augustine in 1842, Villanova has an Augustinian heritage.

Pope Francis said the University was founded “to preserve and pass on the richness of the Catholic tradition to new generations of students, who like the young Augustine, seek true meaning and value in the true life.”

A proud Day for Villanova and our Augustinian Fathers !

He also offered some wisdom and insisted that the University must address “the ethical and cultural challenges” of the modern world.

Villanova dean and professor Mark Alexander shared a handful of photos from the trip to Rome on his Twitter.

After private audience w @pontifex for @VillanovaU Bd of Trustees w our leader Fr Peter Donohue. An emotional blessed experience.

At the end of their meeting, head coach of the Villanova Wildcats presented the pope with a basketball signed by the National Championship team.