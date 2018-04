PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was a year ago that a pregnant giraffe named April and her long-awaited calf stole the hearts, and attention, of many.

The nearly 10-foot tall Tajiri had a special 1st birthday celebration Sunday.

The birthday boy enjoyed a lettuce and carrot cake for the occasion.

Animal Adventure Park in Upstate New York posted his party online.

That is, after all, how his mom, April, got famous!