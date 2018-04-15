Filed Under:Damon Worley, InstaStory, Local TV, Philadelphia Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Daryl  Worley was arrested after he was found asleep in his vehicle.

The incident occurred at approximately 6 a.m on Sunday.

Starbucks CEO Wants To Personally Apologize To Men Arrested In Philly Store

Allegedly, Worley was found with a gun in his possession and police had to use a taser in order to subdue him for arrest.

23rd Annual Gift Of Life Donor Dash Hopes To Raise Awareness

He was then taken into custody.

The Philadelphia Eagles have released a statement saying,”We are in the process of gathering more information about Daryl Worley’s arrest this morning.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Videos
Latest Forecast
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch