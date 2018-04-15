PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Daryl Worley was arrested after he was found asleep in his vehicle.
The incident occurred at approximately 6 a.m on Sunday.
Starbucks CEO Wants To Personally Apologize To Men Arrested In Philly Store
Allegedly, Worley was found with a gun in his possession and police had to use a taser in order to subdue him for arrest.
23rd Annual Gift Of Life Donor Dash Hopes To Raise Awareness
He was then taken into custody.
The Philadelphia Eagles have released a statement saying,”We are in the process of gathering more information about Daryl Worley’s arrest this morning.”