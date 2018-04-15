PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Daryl Worley was arrested after he was found asleep in his vehicle.

The incident occurred at approximately 6 a.m on Sunday.

Starbucks CEO Wants To Personally Apologize To Men Arrested In Philly Store

Eagles statement: “We are in the process of gathering more information about Daryl Worley's arrest this morning.” — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 15, 2018

Allegedly, Worley was found with a gun in his possession and police had to use a taser in order to subdue him for arrest.

The #Eagles recently traded for CB Daryl Worley in exchange for Torrey Smith (who they were slated to release). In college, Worley pleaded no contest to misdemeanor assault. … This time, Worley was found passed out inside a vehicle blocking a highway. 911 was called. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 15, 2018

23rd Annual Gift Of Life Donor Dash Hopes To Raise Awareness

He was then taken into custody.

The Philadelphia Eagles have released a statement saying,”We are in the process of gathering more information about Daryl Worley’s arrest this morning.”