CROYDON, Pa. (CBS) — A candlelight vigil will take place Sunday evening in memory of 14-year-old Autumn Bartle.

It will be held in front of her Sycamore Avenue home in Croydon, where she was found on March 30th.

Her cousin, 20-year-old Colin Haag, is charged with criminal homicide.

An autopsy revealed Bartle was shot in the head and stabbed 80 times.