WASHINGTON (CNN) — Former first lady Barbara Bush is in failing health, a source close to the Bush family tells CNN.

At 92 years old, Bush has been suffering for some time and has been in and out of the hospital multiple times in the last year while battling with COPD and congestive heart failure.

The source said she is being cared for at her home in Houston and has decided she does not want to go back into the hospital.

The Bushes have been married for 73 years.

Bush is the only living wife of one former President and the mother of another former President.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

