WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — West Chester is honoring first responders who rushed to the fire that destroyed a nursing home complex last year.

The 2 p.m. ceremony at Asplundh Concert Hall will also honor members of the community who helped residents of the Barclay Friends Senior Living Community.

The November fire killed four people.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.