PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 20-year-old man is in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle Saturday morning in the Franklinville section of Philadelphia.

The call came in at 4:01 a.m. about a pedestrian that had been struck.

He was transported to Temple University.

The driver stayed on the scene and was arrested for driving under the influence.