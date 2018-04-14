PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Newly released body-cam video shows police talking to a woman hours before she wounded three people at Youtube’s headquarters in California, then killed herself.

Nasim Aghdam had been reported missing by her family.

The video shows officers talking to her for about 20 minutes to evaluate her mental state.

Police did not ask if she had weapons in her car.

Former San Francisco Police Chief Tony Ribera reviewed the video.

“She wasn’t being placed under arrest. I think the officers did it pretty much by the book,” he said.

Mountain View Police checked the Youtube shooter’s name against a list of people who have been prohibited from owning firearms.

She was not on it.