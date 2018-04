PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – People across the world marched and rallied in the name of science Saturday.

The largest “March for Science” took place in Washington, D.C.

Boston was another of the more than 200 cities around the globe that held rallies.

Participants called for policymakers to consult with experts before making decisions, and to enact evidence-based policies that serve all communities.