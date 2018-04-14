Filed Under:Double Stabbing, InstaStory, Local TV, Old City

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police in Philadelphia responded to a call about a double stabbing in Old City in the early hour of Saturday morning.

Three men were in an apartment playing cards when it turned violent.

One man struck another with a bottle on the head.

In retaliation, the man that had been struck with the bottle responded by stabbing the other man.

The fight escalated and stab wounds to the head and upper body were reported as injuries that both men sustained.

The other man remained safe as he witnessed the incident.

Both men were transported to Hahnemann University Hospital in critical condition, but they are expected to survive.

